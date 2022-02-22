Academic experts speak on carbon sequestration March 16

NASHUA – Keith Schilling, state geologist and director, Iowa Geological Survey, University of Iowa, and Ann Johanns, Extension Program specialist, ag and natural resources, Iowa State University will speak at the annual meeting of the Northeast Iowa Agricultural Experimental Association at the Borlaug Learning Center, ISU Northeast Research Farm, Nashua on March 16.

The program starts at 9:30 a.m. for the board meeting. From 10 a.m. to noon will be key presentations from Schilling and Johanns. Schilling will discuss “Challenges and Opportunities of Carbon Storage and Sequestration in Midwest Landscapes, and the next hour, Johanns will share information with us on “Carbon Market Options for Producers”. Dan Robison, dean of the ISU College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will also attend and make a few comments. After lunch, Ken Pecinovsky, farm superintendent, will review 2021 research trial results conducted at the N.E. Research Farm and discuss future research plans.

Provided free at the meeting is the 2021 Research Farm Report. Our local Riverton Lucky Clovers 4-H Club will serve lunch as a fundraiser. Following Pecinovsky’s presentation, the NEIAEA board of directors will meet. The day’s sessions qualify for two free CCA credits.

The meeting is free and open to the public. The program will be held at the Borlaug Learning Center on the ISU Northeast Research Farm. Directions: From Nashua at the Jct. of Hwy 218 (Exit 220) and County Road B60, go west on B60 1.1 miles to Windfall Ave., then south 1 mile to 290th St., then east 0.2 miles to the farm. For more information about the event, call Terry Basol at (641) 426-6801.

