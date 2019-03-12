KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — When Ronald Acuna Jr. got back to the Atlanta Braves' clubhouse after getting his third hit of the game, Freddie Freeman acted surprised.
"You should have kept going," Freeman told him, "and gone for the cycle."
Acuna went 3 for 3 with a long home run and double off St. Louis opening day starter Miles Mikolas in Atlanta's 5-0 exhibition win Tuesday. It was the kind of performance the Braves have come to expect from the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year, and the kind of day Acuna expects from himself.
Good enough that former Braves great Dale Murphy sheepishly asked Acuna for his autograph, demonstrating the stature the 21-year-old outfielder has achieved after less than a full season in the big leagues.
"I've felt good from the day we started camp, but as the games progressed I've felt even better," he said through a translator. "I think with these last at-bats, just a little extra patience has gone into it. I've had good at-bats even if the results weren't what we would have wanted, but things are progressing quickly and we kind of see the results now."
Acuna hit .293 with 26 home runs in 111 games last year, helping the Braves win the NL East after four straight losing seasons. His three homers are among nine hits in 25 at-bats this spring.
The Braves open the season March 28 at Philadelphia. Last year, Acuna was not brought up to the majors until April 25.
"I've been anxious for the season to start since we got here to camp. I've felt ready, I've been wanting this to happen," he said. "When the season starts is out of my control. All I can control is how I go about my business."
Acuna led off 66 times as a rookie and subtly suggested early in spring training that batting first is his preference. But he has batted fourth most of the time this spring, including Tuesday, behind Ender Inciarte, Josh Donaldson and Freeman.
"The mentality is the same for me — see the ball, hit the ball," he said. "As long as I'm in the lineup, I'm happy. Those decisions aren't up to me."
Acuna figures to be in the Atlanta lineup for a while.
"It's an impressive set of skills," observed Braves coach Walt Weiss. "The power and the speed combo is elite. He's not just a power guy. I think he's going to be a really good hitter his whole career, and when he gets rolling it's fun to watch."
ASTROS SUSPENSION: Injured Houston pitcher Francis Martes has been suspended for 80 games following a positive test for the banned performance-enhancing drug Clomiphene.
The 23-year-old righty made his major league debut in 2017 and went 5-2 with a 5.80 ERA in four starts and 28 relief appearances for the Astros, striking out 69 and walking 31 in 54 1/3 innings. He had Tommy John surgery last August and was expected to miss most or all of this season.
SABATHIA THROWS: New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia threw 20 pitches Tuesday during his first batting practice session since a heart procedure in December.
Sabathia, expected to miss his first two or three regular-season starts, is slated to throw a simulated game Saturday.
The 38-year-old, who is retiring after the season, had a stent inserted Dec. 11 after a blockage was found in an artery from his heart. He has had chronic right knee problems that required several operations.
"He's really responded well to everything," Yankee manager Aaron Boone said. "He's doing well."
Sabathia also is suspended for five games for hitting Tampa Bay's catcher Jesus Sucre with a pitch on Sept. 27.
TEBOW REASSIGNED: Tim Tebow has been reassigned to minor league camp by the New York Mets after hitting .267 with one RBI in eight spring training games.
The 31-year-old outfielder attended big league camp for the second straight year and is expected to start the season at Triple-A Syracuse. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner for 4 for 15 with no extra-base hits in 18 plate appearances during spring training.
Tebow batted .273 with six home runs, 14 doubles and 36 RBIs in 84 games for Double-A Binghamton last year.
FARQUHAR TO MINORS: Danny Farquhar has been reassigned by the New York Yankees to their minor league camp.
The 32-year-old right-hander, who collapsed in the Chicago White Sox dugout on April 20 because of a ruptured aneurysm and brain hemorrhage, appeared in three spring training games.
Farquhar gave up six runs, four hits and five walks over two innings. He did have a hitless inning against the Philadelphia Phillies last Thursday in his second outing.
"I think he just needs to pitch," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "We saw enough that suggest he can get back to where he was. He just needs to go out and not be in a hurry to do it because he's a lot closer than it may appear."
