Completing and distributing advance directives before they’re needed can relieve stress and ensure a person's wishes are known to their family and medical professionals.

Everyone 18 and over should consider making this a priority, regardless of how good your health is currently.

Advance directives are written statements of a person's wishes regarding medical treatment, often including a living will, made to ensure those wishes are carried out should the person be unable to communicate them to a doctor.

“We see too many times where a family is struggling to decide what to do for their loved one because they don't know what their loved one would have wanted in this situation,” said Kortni Huibregtse, Cedar Valley Hospice LINK Social Worker.

“It's never too early to start having those conversations, and it is so important to make sure you have it in writing.”

We can help facilitate the process

Cedar Valley Hospice's clinical staff can help with advance directives by asking your preferences regarding CPR, hospitalization and other life sustaining measures.

Regardless if you have any affiliation with Cedar Valley Hospice, our staff can review advance directives to ensure documents are in place as needed. Advance directives that Cedar Valley Hospice assists with include: a Living Will, Durable Power of Attorney, Iowa Physicians Order for Scope of Treatment (IPOST) and a Do-Not-Resuscitate order (DNR).

Don't be anxious – be relieved

Some individuals may have anxiety about filling out advance directives because it encourages them to actively discuss difficult topics.

Cedar Valley Hospice staff helps with that process by working with you to fill out the forms and properly communicate your wishes with loved ones and other medical professionals.

“It isn’t as scary as it might seem. Honestly, talking about your wishes for end-of-life care gives you a sense of relief, knowing your wishes will be upheld and respected,” Huibregtse said.

“It often relieves some anxiety people might hold onto, thinking about the ‘what ifs’ of those situations.”

To learn more about specific advance directives, visit cvhospice.org.

You can also find additional resources at FiveWishes.org or IowaBar.org.

If you're interested in having Cedar Valley Hospice speak to your business, organization or group about advance directives, contact Annika Wall at (319) 272-2002.