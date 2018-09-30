Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare–Iowa is welcoming ADRIANE ARGENIO, MD, to Covenant Clinic general surgery. After obtaining a psychology degree from the University of Florida, Dr. Argenio received her medical degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla, N.Y., in 2013. She completed her General Surgery Residency at the University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y., this summer.
