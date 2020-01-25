Add to Leading off

Basketball

LeBron James moved past Kobe Bryant for third place on the NBA's career scoring list, getting the milestone on a driving layup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night

The Los Angeles Lakers star scored the basket with 7:23 left in the third quarter and he waved to a Sixers crowd that gave him a rousing standing ovation when the mark was announced by the public address announcer. The basket gave him 33,644 points.

James entered 18 points shy of passing Bryant on the list and couldn't quite get there in the first half. He scored six points in the first quarter but had four turnovers that included an errant pass into the seats. He opened the second quarter with a layup, and then went to the free throw line for his next four points, giving him 12.

Golf

Jon Rahm was at his best Saturday at Torrey Pines, holing a chip for birdie and a full gap wedge for eagle to start his 7-under 65 round.

After a two-hour fog delay, Rahm was at 12-under 204 and had a one-shot lead over Ryan Palmer, whose card was a mixture of birdies and bogeys until a 10-foot birdie on the 17th gave him a 71.