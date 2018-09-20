Mixed martial arts
- Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is eligible to return to competition by late October after completing a 15-month suspension for a doping violation.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency on Wednesday announced the length of Jones' ban for his second violation of the UFC's anti-doping policy. He has been suspended since testing positive for a steroid metabolite last summer, and the ban will conclude Oct. 28 — 15 months after the collection of the positive sample.
The decision by an arbitrator means the 31-year-old Jones could even fight at UFC 230 in New York on Nov. 3, if the mixed martial arts promotion decides to book his comeback bout on that card.
Jones could have been suspended for four years for a second failed test, but arbitrator Richard H. McLaren determined the ban's length by evaluating Jones' degree of fault. Jones claimed he didn't knowingly take any banned substances, and he passed several out-of-competition drug tests leading up to his failed in-competition test, one day before UFC 214 in Anaheim, California.
Jones (22-1, 1 no-contest) is widely considered the best pound-for-pound mixed martial artist in the world, but he has repeatedly sabotaged his own career.
