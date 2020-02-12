add to leading off

Baseball

Theo Epstein claims there are "no hard feelings on either side" in the relationship between the Chicago Cubs and Kris Bryant.

Bryant's grievance against the team was denied by arbitrator Mark Irvings, who ruled the players’ association did not prove Chicago’s reasons for holding the third baseman in the minors at the start of the 2015 season were a pretext to push back his eligibility for free agency.

"I've had a good text exchange with KB, checking in here recently, and whether it's the trade rumors or the grievance matter, there are no hard feelings on either side," Epstein, the Cubs president of baseball operations, said Tuesday. "He's excited to report to camp later this week. He's excited for the 2020 season… He's looking forward to getting started and continue what's been a great relationship."

A three-time All-Star and the 2016 NL MVP, Bryant is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season.

Hockey

Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin, after trading one of the team's most productive players, said he's still expecting the Wild to make a strong push for the postseason.