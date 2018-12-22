- An hour after his brother lost his belt,
Jermall Charlo
- kept his with a unanimous decision over a game but outclassed Matt Korobov on Saturday night at Barclays Center.
The interim WBC middleweight champion knew his twin, Jermell, had been outpointed earlier, and Jermall was emphatic at the finish — perhaps to erase any doubt with this set of judges. He staggered Korobov in the middle of the 12th round, and they slugged it out pretty much until the finish.
Jermall Charlo (28-0) won 119-108 on one card, 116-112 on the other two. The AP had it 117-111 for Charlo over Korobov (27-2), who was subbing for Willie Monroe Jr. after Monroe failed a drug test.
Earlier, Tony Harrison withstood a late surge by Jermell Charlo to take the WBC super welterweight title in a unanimous decision that drew heavy boos from the crowd at Barclays Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.