- Laura Davies opened with a 4-under 68 despite finishing with two bogeys Monday, giving her a one-shot lead over Juli Inkster after one round of the Senior LPGA Championship.
Davies, who earlier this year won the inaugural U.S. Senior Women's Open, had a lost ball on the par-5 18th hole on The Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort. She still salvaged a bogey in chilly, windy weather that had the 55-year-old from England bundled up in a blanket between shots.
Inkster, runner-up to Davies at the Senior Women's Open, made eagle on the closing hole for a 69.
Jane Crafter was at 70. Defending champion Trish Johnson opened with a 73.
