- Jay Bruce is going from last place to the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies.
The former All-Star was traded by the Seattle Mariners on Sunday in a deal that will cost the Phillies just $2.75 million over the next 1½ seasons.
As part of the deal, Seattle agreed to pay the Phillies $18,567,204 next Jan. 15, offsetting most of the $21,317,204 remaining in the $39 million, three-year contract Bruce agreed to with the New York Mets in January 2018.
Bruce is owed $8,317,204 this year from his $13 million salary and has a $13 million salary in 2020. The Mets remain responsible for the second $1.5 million installment of his $3 million signing bonus, a payment due next Jan. 31.
Philadelphia sent the Mariners minor league infielder Jake Scheiner, who will report to Class A Modesto.
Bruce will join the Phillies for Monday's game at San Diego. He is hitting .212 with 14 homers and 28 RBIs, striking out 53 times in 184 at-bats.
