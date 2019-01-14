Golf
- Matt Kuchar didn't have the start he wanted Sunday in the Sony Open, not with three bogeys in five holes after making just one through three rounds.
The finish was better than he could have imagined.
Kuchar seized control late in the round with back-to-back birdie putts, the second one on No. 16 prompting a rare show of emotion with a fist pump. And when he tapped in for a birdie and a four-shot victory over Andrew Putnam, he looked back across the sky at a rainbow stretching across the sky.
"It was too cool to have a rainbow appear on the 18th hole," Kuchar said.
Better yet? Davis Love III, who still owns the best rainbow-moment from the 1997 PGA Championship at Winged Foot, was there to greet him.
Kuchar overcame his sloppy start with flawless golf the rest of the way — he putted for birdie on the last 13 holes — and pulled away with a critical three-hole stretch at Waialae for a 4-under 66 to become the first multiple winner on the PGA Tour this season.
He won the Mayakoba Classic in Mexico two months ago, another finish that was tighter than it needed to be.
Not bad for a 40-year-old who ended last season failing to get to the Tour Championship for the first time since 2009, and ending his streak of playing on eight consecutive teams in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.
"I was pretty frustrated," Kuchar said. "I think the frustrating thing was I felt like I was doing some good things and just not seeing results. That sometimes is hard to take, when you think you're on the right course and the right path and not seeing results. Nice to see it turn around."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.