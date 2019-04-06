TEXAS TECH 61, MICHIGAN ST. 51: For those who thought Texas Tech only plays defense, it's time to meet Matt Mooney.
While the Red Raiders were locking down Michigan State on one end, the graduate transfer shooting guard was raining in 3s on the other, lifting Tech one win away from the title.
Mooney matched his season-high with 22 points, including three 3-pointers over the span of 3 minutes to give Texas Tech a 13-point lead midway through the second half that, under these circumstances, was too much to overcome.
Mooney's first two shots in the stretch capped a 5-for-5 hot streak by Texas Tech that stood as the game's only true blast of offense.
The rest of the game was a defensive slog, filled with air balls, blocked shots and clogged-up passing lanes. It was, to put it Texas Tech's way, perfectly ugly.
The Red Raiders (31-6) move onto Monday's final to face Virginia, a 63-62 winner over Auburn in the earlier game.
Michigan State (32-7) leaves coach Tom Izzo's eighth Final Four with its seventh loss — the 2000 title is still the only time the Spartans have taken it all the way under their veteran coach.
