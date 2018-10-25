nfl-logo-2008.jpg
  • Two is the new one.

NFL teams are going for 2-point conversions more than ever this season. Teams have tried it 59 times through the first seven weeks, converting 35. They're on pace to break the record of 115 attempted in 1994, the year the NFL adopted the 2-point conversion.

There have been eight entire seasons since 1994 in which there weren't 59 2-pont conversion tries and only four times has the total reached 100.

