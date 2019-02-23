The Horned Frogs also ended a three-game home losing streak, a needed boost for their hopes of returning to the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row after a two-decade absence. They have two road games left against teams that have already beaten this season (West Virginia and Texas) and consecutive home games against Top 25 teams Texas Tech and Kansas State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.