The Horned Frogs also ended a three-game home losing streak, a needed boost for their hopes of returning to the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row after a two-decade absence. They have two road games left against teams that have already beaten this season (West Virginia and Texas) and consecutive home games against Top 25 teams Texas Tech and Kansas State.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments