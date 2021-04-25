Add dash of spice and style to your kitchen

In today’s homes, kitchens serve a multitude of purposes beyond being a space to whip up a meal. They’re the heart of your home; the command center; the family gathering spot. So it’s no wonder why kitchens are where homeowners invest their renovation budget and why homebuyers pay a premium for an updated look. And savvy design professionals agree, spicing up your kitchen with stylish, timeless and natural materials—like cypress—is a recipe for success.

Laying it out

Planning a new or remodeled kitchen can be an exciting, yet overwhelming time. Designer Erika Powell from Urban Grace Interiors in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, says making the process less stressful boils down to ensuring the layout meets your needs.

“When starting a project, we first like to sit down with our clients in order to get to know them and how they will be using their kitchen,” she says. “If an architect is involved, we also like to work hand-in-hand with them so that any overarching architectural vision they may have is included in the interior design as well.”