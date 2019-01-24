Clinton firefighter Adam Cain, who was severely injured Jan. 5 while fighting a silo fire at the ADM Grain Facility in Clinton, will go home Friday, according to a news release issued Thursday by Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke.
“Firefighter Cain has met with his surgery team, trauma team and physical therapy team,” Brooke said in the release. They agreed Cain has done “amazingly well in his healing process.”
Cain, 23, will be released from University Hospitals, Iowa City, with follow-up outpatient therapy.
“The community’s support, thoughts and prayers are what has helped him heal so quickly and are truly behind bringing him home,” Brooke said.
Clinton firefighters were battling a fire in a silo at the ADM Grain Facility early Jan. 5 when there was an explosion at 8:45 a.m.
Clinton Fire Department Lt. Eric Hosette, 33, a 12-year veteran who also served as chief of the Charlotte Volunteer Fire Department, was killed.
Cain suffered critical injuries and has been hospitalized for the past 20 days.
Brooke said the fire and explosion remain under investigation by the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health.
Clinton city officials, including the fire department, will not discuss the incident until the official investigation has been completed, Brooke added.
