DECORAH -- One teen has pleaded not guilty in A July beating death outside a Decorah home.
Dalton James Adam, 18, entered a written not-guilty plea to one count of first-degree murder and demanded a speedy trial, which was tentatively set for Dec. 12 at the Winneshiek County Courthouse.
Another teen charged in the fatal attack, Jacob Michael Seelinger Jr., 17, hasn’t been arraigned, according to court records.
Authorities said, Adam was involved in an assault at the Winneshiek County Fairgrounds around 10:40 p.m. July 12 where he allegedly grabbed Justin Bullerman’s neck causing him to lose consciousness and fall to the ground.
About an hour later, Adam and Seelinger arrived at David Hansen’s home at 1775 Old Stage Road and began to damage property outside, court records state. When Hansen, 46, went out to confront the two, Adam struck him, knocking him to the ground, apparently unconscious, records state.
Adam and Seelinger then began punching and kicking Hansen until another person at the scene called 911, records state. At that point they fled.
Adam was detained in Crawford County, Wis., the following day and arrested for willful injury. The murder charges were added after Hansen died in August.
Woman gets jail
time for fraud
WATERLOO -- A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to jail for using another person’s Social Security number to land a job.
Glenda Alvarado, 30, a citizen of El Salvador who was in the United States illegally, was sentenced to 55 days in jail on a plea of misuse of a Social Security number Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. She also was placed on supervised release for three years.
Alvarado was given credit for time served and released to immigration authorities, according to court records.
Alvarado entered the United States in July 2016, and on Oct. 13, 2016, she used another person’s Social Security number and a fraudulent permanent resident card when she completed a W-4 tax form and other employment documents at a building maintenance company in Waterloo. Both the Alien Registration number on the card and the Social Security number had been issued to another person. The actual person connected with the Social Security number is deceased, according to court records.
She was indicted in August.
Trial set for man
in meth conspiracy
WATERLOO -- Trial has been set for November for a Waterloo man facing federal drug charges who was arrested in Des Moines following a chase a day after he was released from prison.
Cody James Jelinek, 35, was let out of prison and placed on parole March 20 after serving time for a series of felony methamphetamine possession charges.
Around 7 p.m. March 21, Des Moines police approached a Chevrolet Impala on McCormick Street, and the vehicle took off. The chase hit speeds of 60 mph in a 30 mph zone until the driver pulled over and tried to run off. Officers detained Jelinek and found three rounds of ammunition inside the Impala, and Jelinek was arrested for eluding and felon in possession of ammunition.
In May, a federal grand jury indicted Jelinek on one count of conspiracy to distribute meth. Authorities allege he and others were involved in the distribution of meth between the fall of 2014 and February 2016. Trial has tentatively been set for Nov. 19 in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
