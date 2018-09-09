Letters to the Editor logo

 

JERALD BARTLETT

WATERLOO -- The best estimate we have is 60 million abortions since the Roe vs Wade decision in 1973 legalizing abortions. This equals the total population of Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Indiana. Almost two per minute. Some late-night comedians are wondering if we have advanced to the place where they can begin to make jokes about abortions and some people think it’s time to show abortions on TV.

Chelsea Clinton said, "Don’t forget, the abortion industry contributes billions of dollars to our economy each year." The Democratic candidate for governor brags about being instrumental in starting a Planned Parenthood clinic in Iowa (involved in one-third of the abortions). Is this really the kind of a country we want to live in? Where is the justice for the helpless?

Thankfully, the Iowa Legislature took a giant step to correct this in the last session by making it illegal to abort a baby when a heartbeat is detected (with exceptions). Let’s hope the politicians in black robes lets it stand.

