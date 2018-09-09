JERALD BARTLETT
WATERLOO -- The best estimate we have is 60 million abortions since the Roe vs Wade decision in 1973 legalizing abortions. This equals the total population of Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Indiana. Almost two per minute. Some late-night comedians are wondering if we have advanced to the place where they can begin to make jokes about abortions and some people think it’s time to show abortions on TV.
Chelsea Clinton said, "Don’t forget, the abortion industry contributes billions of dollars to our economy each year." The Democratic candidate for governor brags about being instrumental in starting a Planned Parenthood clinic in Iowa (involved in one-third of the abortions). Is this really the kind of a country we want to live in? Where is the justice for the helpless?
Thankfully, the Iowa Legislature took a giant step to correct this in the last session by making it illegal to abort a baby when a heartbeat is detected (with exceptions). Let’s hope the politicians in black robes lets it stand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.