Aaron Jarnagin

Jarnagin

AARON JARNAGIN joined Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber as the digital marketing specialist. Jarnagain, previously a marketing intern at the Alliance & Chamber, graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in December with a bachelor's degree in marketing: advertising and digital media.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments