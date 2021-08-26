A three-headed monster to quarterback Don Bosco

GILBERTVILLE – During the last three football seasons one player has accounted for 96.7 percent of Don Bosco of Gilbertville’s pass attempts.
That player no longer roams the hallways of the high school.
However, the conundrum to find a new quarterback after graduating a three-year starter is not new to Don Bosco head football coach Colby Yoder. In fact, Yoder is going to use a similar strategy he used in both 2014 and 2015, seasons that finished in the state quarterfinals and state finals, respectively.
Yoder is going to use three quarterbacks in 2021.
“We didn’t have a true quarterback those seasons,” Yoder said.
If he had to make an answer prior to Friday’s opener at Easton Valley, Yoder will tell you senior Cade Tenold will take the most snaps. But in the same breathe, Yoder will say both Carson Tenold and Myles McMahon will receive center snaps, too.
“It is a nice luxury to have,” Yoder said of having three quality candidates. “All three possess different attributes. One can throw better than the other two. One can run better.”
Yoder adds the offensive coaching staff will get creative with the trio and adds each week’s scheme and determined usage of the candidates will be tailored to the Dons opponent.
“Cade (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) and Carson (6-foot-1, 190 pounds)…both those guys are going to carry some punch when they carry the football,” Yoder said. “Myles…he might be our third-quarter quarterback. We might wear teams down with Cade and Carson and then take advantage of Myles’ speed as a change of pace.
“Cade and Carson have both started for us since they were freshmen. This year we are really going to showcase their skills. They are going to get a lot more touches than they have the last two years.”
Last season, Carson Tenold rushed the ball 40 times for 462 yards and 11 scores. Cade Tenold had 23 carries for 324 yards and six scores, and McMahon averaged 15.2 yards per carry on his 21 touches.
And when one of the Tenold’s isn’t taking a snap, they will play a primary role in lead blocking in Don Bosco’s power-run game.
Another strength for the Dons will be on defense where Nick Weber, both Tenolds, Jacob and Jared Thiry as well as Foxe Youngblut were starters last fall.
“We’ve looked real good on defense in practice,” Yoder said. “The one thing I really like about this team is we are going to fight for 48 minutes. And the longer the game goes on the better we are going to get.
“We are kind of a meat grinder team. We are going to grind games out. And these guys love to hit. I’ve yelled so much at practice to remind them of our contact rules…but at the same time I love that about them.”
Yoder admits his team is green in one area and that comes at offensive line where they lost two multi-year starters.
Weber and the two Thiry’s will figure into the mix and 6-foot-3, 285-pound Mack Ortner is another candidate.
“We lost a lot of our nucleus up front,” Yoder said. “We are a work in progress. We just got to coach those guys up to where they need to be.
“I like where we are at as a team. We’ve gotten better every day in practice. We are going to find out fast where we are really at with Easton Valley. I think that is one of the better first round 8-player matches in the state. They got a good team. It will be a fun one to watch and we are looking forward to the challenge.”