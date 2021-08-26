 Skip to main content
A three-headed monster to quarterback Don Bosco
AREA FOOTBALL PREVIEW

A three-headed monster to quarterback Don Bosco

GILBERTVILLE – During the last three football seasons one player has accounted for 96.7 percent of Don Bosco of Gilbertville’s pass attempts.

That player no longer roams the hallways of the high school.

However, the conundrum to find a new quarterback after graduating a three-year starter is not new to Don Bosco head football coach Colby Yoder. In fact, Yoder is going to use a similar strategy he used in both 2014 and 2015, seasons that finished in the state quarterfinals and state finals, respectively.

Yoder is going to use three quarterbacks in 2021.

“We didn’t have a true quarterback those seasons,” Yoder said.

If he had to make an answer prior to Friday’s opener at Easton Valley, Yoder will tell you senior Cade Tenold will take the most snaps. But in the same breathe, Yoder will say both Carson Tenold and Myles McMahon will receive center snaps, too.

“It is a nice luxury to have,” Yoder said of having three quality candidates. “All three possess different attributes. One can throw better than the other two. One can run better.”

Yoder adds the offensive coaching staff will get creative with the trio and adds each week’s scheme and determined usage of the candidates will be tailored to the Dons opponent.

“Cade (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) and Carson (6-foot-1, 190 pounds)…both those guys are going to carry some punch when they carry the football,” Yoder said. “Myles…he might be our third-quarter quarterback. We might wear teams down with Cade and Carson and then take advantage of Myles’ speed as a change of pace.

“Cade and Carson have both started for us since they were freshmen. This year we are really going to showcase their skills. They are going to get a lot more touches than they have the last two years.”

Last season, Carson Tenold rushed the ball 40 times for 462 yards and 11 scores. Cade Tenold had 23 carries for 324 yards and six scores, and McMahon averaged 15.2 yards per carry on his 21 touches.

And when one of the Tenold’s isn’t taking a snap, they will play a primary role in lead blocking in Don Bosco’s power-run game.

Another strength for the Dons will be on defense where Nick Weber, both Tenolds, Jacob and Jared Thiry as well as Foxe Youngblut were starters last fall.

“We’ve looked real good on defense in practice,” Yoder said. “The one thing I really like about this team is we are going to fight for 48 minutes. And the longer the game goes on the better we are going to get.

“We are kind of a meat grinder team. We are going to grind games out. And these guys love to hit. I’ve yelled so much at practice to remind them of our contact rules…but at the same time I love that about them.”

Yoder admits his team is green in one area and that comes at offensive line where they lost two multi-year starters.

Weber and the two Thiry’s will figure into the mix and 6-foot-3, 285-pound Mack Ortner is another candidate.

“We lost a lot of our nucleus up front,” Yoder said. “We are a work in progress. We just got to coach those guys up to where they need to be.

“I like where we are at as a team. We’ve gotten better every day in practice. We are going to find out fast where we are really at with Easton Valley. I think that is one of the better first round 8-player matches in the state. They got a good team. It will be a fun one to watch and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Five Area Teams to Watch

Grundy Center Spartans

Classification: A

2020 recap: Grundy Center advance to the Class A state championship game and finished with a 11-1 mark.

Top returners: Quarterback Logan Knaack rushed for more than 1,000 yards (1,183) and passed for an additional 1,129 yards while producing 33 total offensive touchdowns. The first team all-stater also had four interceptions. Center/linebacker Brayden Sawyer will anchor the offensive line and is the top returning tackler on the team after recording 73.5 tackles. Dexter Whitehill and Cole Lehr are also key returners.

Game to watch: At Dike-New Hartford on Sept. 3. This will be a good gauge for the Spartans against a team that consistently makes the Class 1A state playoffs.

 

Janesville Wildcats

Classification: Eight-Player

2020 recap: The Wildcats rode a high-flying offense to a 9-2 season that saw them advance to the playoff quarterfinals.

Top returners: Leo Dodd passed for 1,501 yards and 23 touchdowns and he returns two of his top receivers in Wiley Sherburne (27-538-7) and Jared Hoodjer (17-244-6). Dodd also rushed for 584 yards and 10 scores. Hoodjer led the team in tackles last fall with 134, and Conner Clubine and Sherburne had 49.5 and 61.5.

Game to watch: Week three on Sept 10, Janesville hosts Tripoli. The Panthers were an 8-player state playoff qualifier last year.

Denver Cyclones

Classification: 1A

2020 recap: Denver went 6-4 losing to Southeast Valley in the opening round of the Class 1A state playoffs.

Top returners: two of the Cyclones top playmakers are back in Ethan Schoville and Caylor Hoffer. Schoville rushed for 670 yards and seven scores in 2020, while Hoffer caught 29 passes for 474 yards and eight scores. Hoffer also carried the ball 51 times for more than 300 yards and recorded 27.5 tackles on defense. Tye Bradley, Trevan Reiter, Braden Powers and Luke Koepke are four more valuable returners.

Game to watch: Friday’s home opener with Wapsie Valley is always a barnburner.

Dike-New Hartford Wolverines

Classification: 1A

2020 recap: DNH lost in the second round of the modified 1A playoffs last year to finish 6-3.

Top returner: The Wolverines lost a lot of their best playmakers from last fall’s squad. Devon Kolasch who had 22 catches for 304 yards and three catches will be a central figure. Center/linebacker Nick Reinicke recorded 52 ½ tackles as a sophomore and will be a jug on defense to watch as well as Parker Adams, a wide receiver/safety.

Game to watch: The Wolverines open with three straight playoff contenders in Columbus Catholic (Aug. 27), Grundy Center (Sept. 3) and Clear Lake (Sept. 10).

Independence Mustangs

Classification: 2A

2020 recap: Indee went 6-2 losing to Solon in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.

Top returners: Marcus Beatty is one of the top returning rushers in the state after rushing for 1,515 yards and 15 scores last season. Quarterback Mitchell Johnson passed for 1,055 yards and 17 scores and Indee returns 15 receiving touchdowns. On defense, the Mustangs return 10 players who recorded 10 or more tackles in 2020.

Game to watch: On Sept. 10, the Mustangs host West Liberty. The Comets reached the Class 2A playoff quarterfinals.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

