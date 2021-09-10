A story for the ages: Then-Courier editors recall coverage of disaster, community reaction

For those of us who lived through it, Sept. 11, 2001, is indelibly carved in our memories, like the attack on Pearl Harbor for an earlier generation, or the assassination of John F. Kennedy.
Almost everyone old enough to remember can tell you exactly what they were doing when they heard about airliners hitting the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the thwarted attack on the U.S. Capitol that ended with a plane crashing in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Like many people across the nation, the news team at The Courier still had a job to do despite the horror and chaos unfolding that day. Below are the first-person accounts of two former Courier editors on how we worked to cover the story even as we were transfixed by the calamity.
Nancy Newhoff
It was late morning, Sept. 11, 2001, and I had assembled the news staff to talk about a coverage plan for what had just transpired that morning.
Four planes had slammed into the World Trade Center buildings, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania. We didn’t know if more attacks were planned, but we had to begin thinking about how we would report this story on a local level.
I sat at one end of a long meeting room table and seated around the table was the reporting staff and photographers.
It had not started out as a good day for me. I’d called in sick probably two times in my entire work career, and that happened to be one of the days. I had been in bed asleep as the first plane struck the World Trade Center. I didn’t know anything about it until I awoke and turned on the TV, watching incredulously as I tried to come to grips with the tragedy.
I called into the office and told them I was on my way. I wasn’t going to let my stomach keep me from what I knew was a mounting task ahead for our staff.
Pat Kinney had taken my spot that morning and skillfully guided the staff through the breaking news when the planes first hit the World Trade Center. At that time, our deadlines were late enough we were able to get the news into that day’s paper, one the few newspapers in the nation to do so.
But now it was time to begin thinking about the next day’s paper and how we would approach such a massive story. This was an event that stopped time, and we needed to capture how Northeast Iowans were impacted.
Before the staffing meeting, there had been some big decisions made at the top levels of The Courier. We would come back on Sept. 12 with a special edition. We would print a special extra section devoted entirely to the disaster.
With that in mind, we gathered as a group. I looked around that room and saw the faces of reporters who were trying to take in what had just happened, just as much as the people they were soon to interview. There was shock, sadness, fear and uncertainty in their faces. But I also saw the faces of a group who knew what was ahead of them and what they had to do. They were determined to do it.
We tackled the story from every angle we could think of — with man-on-the-street interviews, vigils being planned, the University of Northern Iowa campus angle, and talking to as many local people as we could think of that either had family in New York, were in New York or had been right on the scene in New York.
There were hundreds who showed up for a blood drive. There was a story on rumors sparking a run on gasoline, and a story on how elementary and secondary teachers were talking to students.
We talked to Northeast Iowa families with connections to the military about how a military call-up might impact them. We talked to a University of Northern Iowa professor who was in New York visiting family to get his observations. We got the reaction from Wartburg College.
We printed a story on the first word that a Waverly native was on the plane that crashed into the Pentagon. There were concerns about whether to play football games that following Saturday, and our sports team reported on all of it.
Our photographers captured the grief and fear in various vigils around the community. The work was outstanding, and continued for several days afterward.
We produced a newspaper Sept. 12 that told the story of a country in shock at a brazen terrorist attack. Sept. 11, 2001, changed the world for all of us. I could not have been more proud of our staff that day and for the days to come.
Pat Kinney
Sept. 11, 2001, began for me with a telephone call shortly after 5 a.m. My boss, then-Courier Managing Editor Nancy Newhoff, was sick. She asked me to work for her.
“I don’t think there’s anything going on,” she said.
Three hours later, all hell broke loose.
A plane slammed into the World Trade Center in New York. I alerted copy editor Douglas Hines, who was putting together page A1 that day.
Then a second plane hit. It was another airliner. Then we heard the Pentagon had been hit. It was much more than an accident. It was an attack.
“There was a palpable sense of people being stunned, but there was work to do and not much time,” Hines said in a 2006 recollection. “I think we all felt an enormous responsibility to do justice to a story of such gravity.”
What happened next was almost instinctive. I recalled some years earlier, when a TWA flight exploded and crashed off Long Island, we had used a directory of Waterloo public school graduates to locate former residents living in New York.
I grabbed that directory, plunked it down between a couple of reporters and said, “Call every damn name on that list in New York City until you find somebody.”
Like every good staff on any paper worth its salt, everyone pitched in. Our work began to bear fruit, and I was amazed at what we came up with.
We contacted several former Cedar Valley residents in New York, among them Patricia Sloan, a 1961 West High School graduate and retired investment banker who was walking four blocks north of the World Trade Center when she heard an explosion from the first plane.
“I looked up and one building was on fire,” Sloan said, her voice shaking just 15 minutes after returning to her uptown Manhattan apartment.
It was absolutely incredible that we, halfway across the country from New York, had obtained practically an eyewitness account that close to the disaster.
Flights were grounded everywhere, including at the Waterloo Regional Airport, and a reporter volunteered to check on the situation there and cranked out a story on deadline.
As is the case in any kind of crisis situation, minutes seemed like hours. And we had less than an hour to deadline for that afternoon’s paper.
“I don’t remember anybody crying, but many seemed like they were on the verge of tears,” Hines said. “The other thing about that morning was how the blows kept coming. The second tower hit. The Pentagon. Shanksville. I couldn’t see a TV, but each bit of bad news brought a groan or worse from those who could.”
We were less successful making contacts at the Pentagon, but one response, which I could not use for publication that day, underscored the gravity and of the situation in terms of loss of life.
I e-mailed U.S. Navy Capt. Gerry Roncolato, the first commanding officer of the Navy destroyer USS The Sullivans, whom I’d met in 1997 — ironically, in New York, during the ship’s commissioning. On Sept. 11, 2001, he was working in the Pentagon. He could say nothing in an official capacity. But he indicated to me he had a lot of friends who wouldn’t be going home to their families that evening.
“The rest of the day played out in a miasma of chaos, uncertainty and horror,” Hines said. “Not knowing how many jets had been hijacked. Fighters scrambling. Air travel halted. The president and Congress in hiding. Initial reports as many as 50,000 could be buried in the rubble.”
After Nancy arrived she called a quick staff meeting to plan the next day’s paper, which would be a follow up with reactions to the disaster. Those two print editions, on Sept. 11-12, 2001 — now seem an incredible feat in the days before online news and day-in-advance print deadlines.