A story for the ages: Then-Courier editors recall coverage of disaster, community reaction

It had not started out as a good day for me. I’d called in sick probably two times in my entire work career, and that happened to be one of the days. I had been in bed asleep as the first plane struck the World Trade Center. I didn’t know anything about it until I awoke and turned on the TV, watching incredulously as I tried to come to grips with the tragedy.

I called into the office and told them I was on my way. I wasn’t going to let my stomach keep me from what I knew was a mounting task ahead for our staff.

Pat Kinney had taken my spot that morning and skillfully guided the staff through the breaking news when the planes first hit the World Trade Center. At that time, our deadlines were late enough we were able to get the news into that day’s paper, one the few newspapers in the nation to do so.

But now it was time to begin thinking about the next day’s paper and how we would approach such a massive story. This was an event that stopped time, and we needed to capture how Northeast Iowans were impacted.

Before the staffing meeting, there had been some big decisions made at the top levels of The Courier. We would come back on Sept. 12 with a special edition. We would print a special extra section devoted entirely to the disaster.