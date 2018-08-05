JERE WHEATLEY
WATERLOO -- I have a question for those farmers in Iowa who supported our present occupant of the White House.
As a farmer, I would like to know if the $12 billion proposed bribe will enable you to continue to support the programs emanating from this administration?
