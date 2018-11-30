A Christmas Carol The New Musical

Cedar Falls Community Theatre production

Time: 7:30 p.m. today

Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls

Details: A Christmas Carol – the new musical, with book & lyrics by John Popa, music by Steve Parsons.

The lushly orchestrated Broadway-style soaring score and witty lyrics breathe new life into the beloved tale. This brand new musical retelling of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by three spirits on Christmas Eve. They take him on a tour of his past, present, and future in order to change the man he is to the man he must become on the journey towards his redemption. This new adaptation is even more epic, magical, and joyous than the story of Christmas redemption you thought you knew. The beautiful score sparkles with Christmas cheer.

Director: Anita Ross

Vocal Director: Linda Sharp

Conductor: Leonard Upham

Choreographer: Carlee Glenn

Tickets: $25-adults, $10-students

Box office is open M-F, 1 - 5pm

Dial 319-APP-LAUD (319-277-5283)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments