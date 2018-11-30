Cedar Falls Community Theatre production
Time: 7:30 p.m. today
Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
Details: A Christmas Carol – the new musical, with book & lyrics by John Popa, music by Steve Parsons.
The lushly orchestrated Broadway-style soaring score and witty lyrics breathe new life into the beloved tale. This brand new musical retelling of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by three spirits on Christmas Eve. They take him on a tour of his past, present, and future in order to change the man he is to the man he must become on the journey towards his redemption. This new adaptation is even more epic, magical, and joyous than the story of Christmas redemption you thought you knew. The beautiful score sparkles with Christmas cheer.
Director: Anita Ross
Vocal Director: Linda Sharp
Conductor: Leonard Upham
Choreographer: Carlee Glenn
Tickets: $25-adults, $10-students
Box office is open M-F, 1 - 5pm
Dial 319-APP-LAUD (319-277-5283)
