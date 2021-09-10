A brother remembered

WATERLOO – Most September 11ths find Matthew Rowenhorst in Washington, D.C., at a Department of Defense ceremony honoring his brother and 183 others who lost their lives when hijacked Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon 20 years ago.

The ceremony, with all its pomp and brass, is nice, he said. But he also cherishes the moments he has alone at the 911 Pentagon Memorial, a series of wave-shaped benches and miniature pools, each bearing the name of someone who perished in the tragedy.

“It’s never easy when a loved one dies. But it’s different when the whole country is going through the event that killed your brother,” said Matthew Rowenhorst of Waterloo.

His brother, Edward Veld Rowenhorst, 32, of Woodbridge, Va., was a civilian accountant for the Army who had worked at the Pentagon for years.

"It used to bother me a little that my brother’s death, something so painful and personal, was bundled with so many others into a national tragedy, but now I’m honored that so many who never knew my brother grieve with me on that day. Maybe it’s because of that connection to strangers, and new generations born after September 11th, 2001, that I feel the need to share about my brother Eddie, and my experiences navigating those terrible days and weeks following September 11th," Matthew Rowenhorst said.