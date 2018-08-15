Actress Abby Dalton ("Falcon Crest") is 86. Actress Lori Nelson is 85. Actress Pat Priest ("The Munsters") is 82. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 74. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 72. Actress Phyllis Smith ("The Office") is 69. Actress Tess Harper is 68. Actor Zeljko Ivanek ("Madam Secretary," "Heroes") is 61. Actor Rondell Sheridan ("That's So Raven," "Cory in the House") is 60. Actor Peter Hermann ("Law and Order: Special Victims Unit") is 51. Actress Debra Messing is 50. Actor Anthony Anderson is 48. Actor Ben Affleck is 46. Actress Natasha Henstridge ("The Whole Nine Yards," "Species") is 44. Actress Courtney Hope ("The Bold and the Beautiful") is 29. Singer Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 29. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega ("Big Time Rush") is 29. Actress Jennifer Lawrence is 28.

