8 tips for writing your own vows

Writing your own vows is the ultimate way to personalize your wedding ceremony and express your love for each other. It can be difficult to speak from your heart and share your love, hopes, dreams and promises with an audience — your guests — listening to every word.

Here are 8 tips to make sure your words are significant and meaningful.

1. Make sure your officiant allows personalized vows.

2. Stick with traditional vows and rituals for a more spiritual tone to your ceremony. Some houses of worship require a specific set of vows. In some instances, you can pair faith-related or religious elements recited by your pastor with your own recitations to each other. Most officiants will need to review your personal vows in advance.

3. Make sure you and your intended are on the same page. Will you write your vows separately or together; do you want to recite some of the same promises to each other? Are you both comfortable with the idea of writing your own vows?

4. Use poetry, literature, religious texts, even a romantic movie for inspiration.

5. Spend some “me-time” actually thinking about how you feel. Vows can be touching, romantic, poetic, a little bit humorous, but should include reasons why you love him/her, what you’re looking forward to in your life together and the promises you’re making. Don’t make them so personal that it’s embarrassing for guests. Your words should be heartfelt and include everyone in the moment.

6. Start early. Create an outline. Write and edit your vows far in advance of the wedding; don’t wait until the last minute or think you can just “wing it” at the ceremony.

7. Don’t make it too long.

8. Practice, practice, practice out loud so you don’t falter or stumble over words. Likely you’ll have them memorized, but it’s OK to use a written copy as a cheat sheet.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0