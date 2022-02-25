 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

8 tips for writing your own vows

  • 0
writing wedding vows

Writing your own vows is the ultimate way to personalize your wedding ceremony and express your love for each other. It can be difficult to speak from your heart and share your love, hopes, dreams and promises with an audience — your guests — listening to every word.

Here are 8 tips to make sure your words are significant and meaningful.

1. Make sure your officiant allows personalized vows.

2. Stick with traditional vows and rituals for a more spiritual tone to your ceremony. Some houses of worship require a specific set of vows. In some instances, you can pair faith-related or religious elements recited by your pastor with your own recitations to each other. Most officiants will need to review your personal vows in advance.

3. Make sure you and your intended are on the same page. Will you write your vows separately or together; do you want to recite some of the same promises to each other? Are you both comfortable with the idea of writing your own vows?

People are also reading…

4. Use poetry, literature, religious texts, even a romantic movie for inspiration.

5. Spend some “me-time” actually thinking about how you feel. Vows can be touching, romantic, poetic, a little bit humorous, but should include reasons why you love him/her, what you’re looking forward to in your life together and the promises you’re making. Don’t make them so personal that it’s embarrassing for guests. Your words should be heartfelt and include everyone in the moment.

6. Start early. Create an outline. Write and edit your vows far in advance of the wedding; don’t wait until the last minute or think you can just “wing it” at the ceremony.

7. Don’t make it too long.

8. Practice, practice, practice out loud so you don’t falter or stumble over words. Likely you’ll have them memorized, but it’s OK to use a written copy as a cheat sheet.

Romantic quotes for your vows

Looking for inspiration in writing your wedding vows?  Here are some of the best romantic quotes about love that you can borrow or help you to find your own words to express your love.

"Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get–only with what you are expecting to give–which is everything."

– Katharine Hepburn

Where there is love there is life."

– Mahatma Gandhi

"Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same."

– Emily Brontë

"It is a curious thought, but it is only when you see people looking ridiculous that you realize just how much you love them."

– Agatha Christie

"The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves."

– Victor Hugo

"Nobody has ever measured, even poets, how much a heart can hold."

– Zelda Fitzgerald

"Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time."

– Maya Angelou

"Love does not consist in gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction."

– Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

"I love her and it is the beginning of everything."

– F. Scott Fitzgerald

"When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible."

– Nora Ephron

"Life is the flower for which love is the honey."

-- Victor Hugo

"There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved."

—George Sand

“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.”

― Lao Tzu

“Love is like the wind, you can't see it but you can feel it.”

― Nicholas Sparks, A Walk to Remember

“We love the things we love for what they are.”

― Robert Frost

“Love is needing someone. Love is putting up with someone's bad qualities because they somehow complete you.”

― Sarah Dessen, This Lullaby

"I carry your heart (I carry it in my heart)”

― E.E. Cummings

“You are, and always have been, my dream.”

― Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News