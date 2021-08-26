8 tips for writing your own vows

Speaking from the heart can mean reciting traditional wedding vows, or personalizing the ceremony by writing your own vows.

1. Make sure your officiant allows personalized vows.

2. Stick with traditional vows and rituals for a more spiritual tone to your ceremony. Some houses of worship require a specific set of vows. In some instances, you can pair faith-related or religious elements recited by your pastor with your own recitations to each other. Most officiants will need to review your personal vows in advance.

3. Make sure you and your intended are on the same page. Will you write your vows separately or together; do you want to recite some of the same promises to each other? Are you both comfortable with the idea of writing your own vows?

4. Use poetry, literature, religious texts, even a romantic movie for inspiration.

5. Spend some “me-time” actually thinking about how you feel. Vows can be touching, romantic, poetic, a little bit humorous, but should include reasons why you love him/her, what you’re looking forward to in your life together and the promises you’re making. Don’t make them so personal that it’s embarrassing for guests. Your words should be heartfelt and include everyone in the moment.