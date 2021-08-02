Step in to this beautiful 2 story home with over 4,000 square feet of living space just minutes from Waterloo. This 8 bedroom, 5 bathroom home sits on a .68 acre fenced in private lot with attached 3 stall insulated garage & an additional detached 40x20 shop. You will want to spend your summer days with the newly added pool, expansive deck & custom outdoor bbq area. On the main level is a beautiful kitchen with granite counters & updated stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find 7 well-sized rooms along with 2 bathrooms, a master suite & laundry room. The finished basement boasts an extra family room along with your 8th bedroom & 1 more non conforming space perfect for a office or storage. CALL TODAY for more details & to schedule your tour!
8 Bedroom Home in Dunkerton - $379,900
