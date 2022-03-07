6 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $189,900

Renovated and ready to go! This incredible home boasts great features and new updates throughout! Stepping inside the main level, you’ll notice the beautiful new flooring that flows seamlessly throughout. The front living room welcomes you and provides a wide open feel as it offers views of the main floor. You will be impressed with the bright white kitchen with stainless stove/oven and an open space for dining. An expansive bedroom is just off the kitchen and offers rear access as well. This space would also be a great family room! You will also appreciate 3 additional bedrooms on the main floor and a quality bathroom. With tiled shower and a modern vanity - this home is better than new! The lower level is a great space as well and has room for a potential living room. It also has two additional bedrooms, a laundry area and another full bathroom with high end details. The exterior amenities are impressive featuring a rear patio and an oversized two stall garage. This home has been completely redone with new garage siding, windows, roof and all of the interior. A must see! Schedule your showing today!