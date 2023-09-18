Your search stops here! This gorgeous home is just what you've been looking for. Upon entering you will be greeted by the soaring ceilings and beautiful stone fireplace. The open concepts makes entertaining a breeze. Quartz counter tops, ample cupboards with pull out drawers, built in speakers for listening to music, and the elevated dishwasher are just some of the highlights. The split floorplan offers 2 bedrooms on the north end with a full bath. On the other end is the primary with a huge walk-in closet off the full bath. The mudroom/laundry room and another bedroom complete the first floor. In the lower lever you will find a spacious family room, 2 more bedrooms, and a 3/4 bath. You will also appreciate the 3 car heated garage, cement patio, and above ground pool! Schedule your showing today! Seller is a licensed Realtor in the State of Iowa. Prequalified buyers only. **Under Bumpable Offer