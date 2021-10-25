6 Bedroom Home in Janesville - $414,900

Better than new! You will absolutely love this quality built, spacious ranch style home located in Janesville! With it’s large open concept and excellent entertainment spaces, this home is a must see! Stepping inside the main level, be impressed with views of the living room, dining area and gourmet kitchen! The living room anchors the home featuring awesome windows allowing for lots of light and opening to the kitchen for convenient living. This kitchen stands out among the rest with its updated appliances, quality cabinetry with soft close drawers, quartz countertops and a large center island with breakfast bar that allows for additional seating. Tucked in the corner is the master suite. You will appreciate the specialty ceilings, walk- in closet and a beautiful bathroom. The private bath features dual vanities and a custom tiled walk in shower. With main floor laundry in the master suite, living is easy! The main level also includes two spacious bedrooms with quality closets and an additional full bathroom. Head to the lower level to find an expansive family room perfect for gathering your family. Just off of the large gathering space are three spacious bedrooms with great closet space and a lower level bathroom. This home also features an oversized attached three stall garage, a private side patio and extended rear patio and has excellent curb appeal! Thinking about building..why? This one is move in ready!