6 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $840,000

This luxury Lexington Heights home is simply spectacular! With over 5000 sqft of finished living space, and nearly 2000 sqft of heated garage space, this magnificent Klunder-built home offers everything you've dreamed of and more! Partial ownership of a private pond and a 1.38 acre yard with country views provide the perfect backdrop for peaceful living here. Inside the front door, you'll instantly fall in love with the soaring tray ceilings and walls of windows that draw your attention to the countryside views. The 2730 sqft main floor features an open kitchen/dining/living area that will wow you. The kitchen offers a massive island, gorgeous granite countertops, and stainless appliances, along with a large walk-in pantry. Floor-to-ceiling built-ins and a gas fireplace are highlights of the spacious living area that will seat a crowd. Off the dining area, a partially covered deck overlooks the pristine backyard, pond, and firepit area. The master bedroom suite is an absolute dream! The master bath houses a massive walk-in tile shower, heated floors, a jetted tub, dual sinks, and storage closet. Beyond the bathroom, an impressive walk-in closet with the storage systems you've always wanted. And the biggest bonus- a door that leads straight to the main floor laundry! The main floor laundry also features plentiful storage, a sink, and countertops that make doing laundry almost enjoyable! A mudroom with custom lockers leads to the massive main garage, which boasts heated floors and drains. Beyond the central living area on the main floor, you'll love the half bath for guests, and bonus rooms that can be used as formal dining, office, or bedroom spaces. A hallway leads to two more spacious bedrooms on the main, which share a large full bath with dual sinks. Downstairs, the finished walkout basement is a showstopper and stays cozy with its heated floors! The second expansive living area houses a kitchen area and bar with granite countertops, wood fireplace, built-ins, and large tile space perfect for a pool table or game area. Downstairs you'll also find two more generous bedrooms that share another full bath. Beyond the living area, you'll find a workout room, another bathroom, and a large bonus room which has wonderful space for art and hobbies. This room was wired by Hawkeye Audio to be a home theater. A bonus surprise beyond this room- another garage/workshop space! A garage door leads straight to the backyard and makes this a perfect place for mower storage and projects. The backyard features more patio space, a hot tub, and a firepit area. The pristine lawn is irrigated and the landscaping has been beautifully maintained. Every bit of this home was carefully planned and designed for ease of living and has a fantastic flow. You won't find another like it! Act now to make this spectacular home yours!