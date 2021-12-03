6 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $619,750

Throw away the building plans and move in before the holidays! This home is better and has more to offer than a new build! This will be an easy transition! Up to 6 bedrooms and 3 baths! You decide how you and your family want to live and enjoy the inside and outside features! Inside Features Include: Custom Bertch cabinets throughout the entire home, a large walk-in pantry, under cabinet lighting, appliances, push button garbage disposal, and a Culligan osmosis drinking water system. Blinds with electric motors, electric fireplace, wireless smart lighting and Nest system, mood lighting with dimmer switches throughout the house, Hawkeye alarm security system, built in lockers in mudroom\drop-zone. Master bedroom has double shower heads and a separate Jacuzzi tub. Main floor laundry. Composite front porch and back deck. Electric forced air heat in this All Electric Home. Finished lower level has so much to enjoy! Gym with sauna, office, a theater room with 120 inch screen, stadium seating, and an Epson 4K projector. Pool (Billiards) table and chairs. Water softener and 2 water heaters. Attached 1123 square foot insulated finished garage with full chip concrete coated floor by Garage Force, and four electric vehicle charging stations. Outside is like you are on vacation and never have to leave home with the resort feel. Relax in the wonderful 18 x 38 heated in-ground swimming pool and 7 seat outdoor hot tub. Who else has a 5 hole putting green with 2 chipping mats? The outdoor kitchen features grilling and entertaining with an electric Green Mountain pellet grill and a built-in outdoor fridge and drawers. The younger ones will enjoy backyard adventures in the massive kids playground and spring-free jumbo trampoline. A 20X24 heated shed has attic storage and a full chip flooring by Garage Force. There is can lighting around the entire house, wireless mobile irrigation system with a weather station sensor, and wired landscaping lighting throughout the entire property. The perfectly manicured landscaping has over 300 perennial plants.