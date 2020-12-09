5 things to know about joint replacement surgery during COVID-19

If you're suffering from joint pain and considering a joint replacement, you're not alone. Chronic, debilitating pain that requires joint replacement affects nearly one in four adults in the United States, according to the U.S. Bone and Joint Initiative. But unfortunately, many people wait years to move forward with surgery, enduring significant pain and negatively impacting their lives.
This delay has worsened in the current climate of stress and fear of infection during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, 48% of people reported they postponed elective joint replacement surgery due to fears and concerns stemming from COVID-19, according to a recent U.S. survey of 1,200 people comprised of joint replacement patients, candidates and their caregivers, conducted by Wakefield Research and commissioned by a leading medical device company Zimmer Biomet.
Informed by the results of this survey, Zimmer Biomet recently launched Don't Let Pain Gain on You, an educational resource aimed at informing and empowering those living with joint pain to make informed decisions about joint replacement surgery in partnership with their healthcare professional.
Although joint replacement is typically considered an elective surgery, it is an important tool in restoring people's mobility and helping to enhance their quality of life. If you are considering joint replacement surgery and feeling hesitant during the COVID-19 pandemic, here are five things to consider:
1. Quality of life.
Relief from debilitating pain is the number one benefit of joint replacement surgery. "Unfortunately, I have many patients who are suffering greatly from joint pain but have canceled or delayed their planned joint replacement procedures due to concerns stemming from COVID-19," says Dr. Mark Klaassen, orthopedic surgeon. "While this concern is understandable, it becomes a quality-of-life issue. I do my best to encourage people to proceed as soon as they feel comfortable, so that they can achieve relief from chronic, debilitating joint pain and move forward with their life."
Discussing all potential benefits and risks with your own doctor to determine the right time for you is important. Expectations and achievable level of pain-relief and mobility can vary depending on your specific pre-operative condition and activity level.
2. Talk to your healthcare professional about an outpatient procedure and digital health platforms.
Ask your surgeon about your potential to have an outpatient surgical procedure so that you may be able to be discharged on the same day of surgery and recover at home instead of spending additional time in the hospital — which may be particularly appealing during the pandemic. Additionally, you can ask your healthcare professional about technological innovations in joint replacement surgery such as robotics and digital health platforms that are available in some locations, for appropriate patients.
3. Understand the safety protocols in place to help minimize exposure to COVID-19.
If you are concerned about your safety at this time, it is important to realize that there are state mandated protocols and guidance in place to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure.
4. Consider your caregivers
For many people suffering from severe joint pain, family members and caregivers are often a critical part of the process, so don't forget to consider the impact that continuing to delay your joint replacement surgery could have on them. Data shows that caregivers of people with joint pain can face a decrease in their quality of life and an increase in stress as they bear added responsibilities or household duties.
In fact, according to Zimmer Biomet's survey, 56% of caregivers wished their loved one would move forward with surgery more quickly even during the pandemic in order to relieve their physical pain and the negative impact on quality of life. While caregiver responsibilities may increase during your recovery, completing your surgery might not only help you get back on your feet but also help relieve your caregivers of extra burdens.
5. Delaying joint replacement surgery can lead to additional pain.
Zimmer Biomet's survey also found that those who have postponed their elective joint replacement surgery due to COVID-19 related concerns report that their daily lives have been impacted, citing increases in pain (71%), mobility changes (58%), and worsening sleep (36%).
Talk to your surgeon about what's right for you. Whether you've put off your joint replacement surgery or haven't yet scheduled, now may be the time to take action to resolve your joint pain, so you can get back to enjoying your daily life.
If you have chronic, debilitating joint pain, consider taking action to address it. For more information, visit DontLetPainGain.com.
