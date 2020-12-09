5 things to know about joint replacement surgery during COVID-19

1. Quality of life.

Relief from debilitating pain is the number one benefit of joint replacement surgery. "Unfortunately, I have many patients who are suffering greatly from joint pain but have canceled or delayed their planned joint replacement procedures due to concerns stemming from COVID-19," says Dr. Mark Klaassen, orthopedic surgeon. "While this concern is understandable, it becomes a quality-of-life issue. I do my best to encourage people to proceed as soon as they feel comfortable, so that they can achieve relief from chronic, debilitating joint pain and move forward with their life."

Discussing all potential benefits and risks with your own doctor to determine the right time for you is important. Expectations and achievable level of pain-relief and mobility can vary depending on your specific pre-operative condition and activity level.

2. Talk to your healthcare professional about an outpatient procedure and digital health platforms.