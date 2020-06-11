5 big outdoor jobs you can tackle this summer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Summer is here, and that means it's time to tackle the big outdoor tasks.

For many, outdoor work is a satisfying endeavor, allowing homeowners to take pride in their home and yard, along with the work they put into it, which shows in what people are searching for, posting and sharing online. For example, Pinterest Insights saw an increase of 89% in backyard renovation ideas on their website, along with a whopping jump of 658% in DIY small patio ideas on a budget, and an impressive 528% increase in budget garden inspiration ideas.

Ready to get started on your summer to­-do list? Consider adding these big but worthwhile tasks to your roster.

1. Start a "victory garden"

Given all the questions brought about by COVID-19, many Americans are re­igniting the WWII practice of growing their own fruits, vegetables and herbs to give themselves more control over their food supplies. Many produce varieties are easy to grow, and cultivating them at home can ward off unnecessary shopping excursions. "Americans are turning to gardens for food access, food security, food safety and food affordability," confirms gardening exec Jim Feinson on GardenResearch.com.

2. Beef up your landscaping