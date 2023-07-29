Absolute Perfection! This amazing new construction modern farmhouse oozes luxury with so much attention to detail. As you walk into the home, you will find the large living room space with wood beam accents, custom shelving/cupboards and a gas fireplace. The kitchen is amazing with Bertch cabinetry, a custom wood island, quartz countertops, LG smart appliances and a walk in pantry that you will fall in love with. The dining space overlooks the beautiful wooded backyard with access to the massive 12X30ft deck that is perfect for entertaining. The main floor master suite offers tons of natural light, double vanities, a custom tiled shower and a walk in closet. Finishing off the main floor are 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath, a laundry closet and a half bath. This outstanding home continues as you move to the lower level. You will find a stunning family room that showcases a custom wet bar, two nice sized bedrooms and a full bath. This amazing home is nestled on 3.5 acres that provides great hunting with a custom tree stand, maintained walking/ATV trails and a super cool fire pit area. This private acreage is on a hard surface road and 4 miles to Waverly. This amazing property is a rare find, don't miss your opportunity to see it. Schedule your private showing today!