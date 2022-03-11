Welcome to Panther Builders Luxury series Roosevelt floor plan with a twist! Located in our brand new Eagle Reach Development in Waverly, this luxury series home features a finished lower level. With 1,687 finished SF on the main level and 1,235 finished SF on the lower level, this home is dressed to impress from the outside in. Situated on a corner lot, the home features board and batten siding with an end-load 3 stall garage. As you move to the interior you are greeted by a spacious open concept floor plan that features a vaulted main level living room ceiling and cozy electric fireplace. Bertch cabinetry, quartz countertops and Inhaus laminate flooring bring the entire space together. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms on the main level with an additional 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the lower level – enough room for the whole family! Scheduled completion July 2022.
5 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $523,899
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sometimes the zaniest ideas turn into the most incredible experiences.
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who allegedly severed his finger while puncturing his girlfriend’s tires and chasing her with a knife over the weeke…
A former Waterloo woman accused of leading her cousin to his death in 2018 has been arrested in Virginia on unrelated charges
Waterloo Fire Rescue shuttled 88 passengers to airport terminal using school buses during three-hour operation as storm system passed through the Cedar Valley.
A rural Cedar Falls man accused of allowing hundreds of pigs at his farm to die of neglect is now facing bank fraud charges
WATERLOO — Keyon Christian Roby stood quietly as he heard the decision that will send him to prison for life for killing a Cedar Falls man in …
WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been charged with allegedly stealing from an elderly relative who was suffering from dementia.
A Waterloo teen accused to taking part in a fatal robbery during a 2021 rainstorm is now also charged with stealing from his alleged accomplice
DES MOINES — One person was killed and two others were critically wounded Monday after gunfire that appeared to come from a passing vehicle st…
Severe storms were expected for 50 million people in the Mid-South and the Midwest this weekend, especially damaging winds. Get the latest.