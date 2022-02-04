Welcome to Panther Builders Luxury series Roosevelt floor plan with a twist! Located in our brand new Eagle Reach Development in Waverly, this luxury series home features a finished lower level. With 1,687 finished SF on the main level and 1,235 finished SF on the lower level, this home is dressed to impress from the outside in. Situated on a corner lot, the home features board and batten siding with an end-load 3 stall garage. As you move to the interior you are greeted by a spacious open concept floor plan that features a vaulted main level living room ceiling and cozy electric fireplace. Bertch cabinetry, quartz countertops and Inhaus laminate flooring bring the entire space together. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms on the main level with an additional 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the lower level - enough room for the whole family! Scheduled completion July 2022.
5 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $510,623
