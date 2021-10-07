5 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $209,900

Escape from it all! Sitting on nearly an acre of land in a tranquil location, you will love the wonderful lifestyle this property provides. Stepping inside this renovated and ready to go home, you will appreciate the original charm and modern updates throughout. Upon entry, you will find yourself in the living room that flows seamlessly into the formal dining room and kitchen. Also off the living room is an office that would make for a great library, play room or music room. The dining room and kitchen are a highly desirable layout, as the extended countertop allows for additional seating and makes for a great pass through into the dining room. This kitchen has great cabinetry and up to date appliances. Just off of the kitchen is a mud room with a cozy, wood burning furnace. From the dining room you have access to a bedroom and a beautifully remodeled bathroom. This bathroom is very spacious, and has a fantastic dual vanity and fresh tiling. You will also see that there is custom shelving, perfect for towels and other toiletries. Head to the upper level to find two great sized bedrooms and a full bathroom along with the master bedroom. This master bedroom is a grand space, and is a perfect sanctuary. There is plenty of room for a king sized bed and additional living space, along with a large closet. This property comes complete with two detached garages, and a wide open yard with room to roam and endless possibilities! Call today to learn more!