5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $999,900

Premiere offering in the Cedar Valley! This show stopping custom built home by Kugler Construction is well built throughout, well designed, and boasts extremely high-end finishes throughout! Stepping inside, the stunning entryway features a modern chandelier, crown molding, a tray ceiling and it sets the tone for the amazing main level that awaits. The expansive living room is truly a work of art boasting beautiful coffered ceilings, a grand fireplace and mantle, and amazing views all around. The flow of the living space is seamless into the kitchen and dining areas, making it ideal for everyday living and high style entertaining. The kitchen is a chef's dream as it showcases a quartz island, stunning white cabinetry, and top-of-the line appliances. The dining area is wrapped with windows, and showcases a chandelier, as well as offering access to the deck. Moving into the luxurious master suite, you will be blown away by the detail including specialty ceilings, a stunning master en-suite, and access to the screened-in porch with a stone fireplace and built-in heaters. The attention to detail doesn't stop there, the master en-suite is complete with a beautiful chandelier, separate vanities, a soaker tub, a private shower room with a tiled steam shower, and a walk-in closet. The main floor also includes two additional spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a fantastic laundry room and drop zone, and a Control 4 sound system. The amenities continue with the phenomenal lower level! This fantastic space is perfect for entertaining featuring heated floors, an additional living space with custom stone built-ins, an additional kitchen and access to the patio. Two additional bedrooms, a home gym, and a full bathroom, complete the lower level. Situated on over a half-acre lot and backing up to a large treed, green space the living space continues outdoors! Boasting a covered outdoor kitchen with built-in heaters, patio space with stamped concrete, a fire pit, and a shed but not just your average shed, this one has two swings. The outdoor spaces are absolutely stunning and feature additional amenities that include an irrigation system and an attached three stall heated garage with floor drain. You will also appreciate that there are still 2 years remaining on the tax abatement! Better than new, this showstopping home is a must see! Schedule a showing today!