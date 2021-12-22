5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $669,900

Incredible custom-built Norm Hayek home! This gorgeous looking home resides in the Nottingham subdivision on more than a half acre of land with beautiful trees and a fenced-in yard. The main floor showcases high-end hardwood flooring and specialty ceilings throughout. When entering, you’re welcomed by the formal dining and living room areas, surrounded by windows and quality finishes around every corner. Moving into the great room, you’ll be in awe of this fantastic space and its impressive vaulted ceiling. This versatile space features a great center fireplace, custom built-ins and sound system. You will also love the expansive windows looking over the rear patio and exterior spaces. The high-end kitchen offers cherry Bridgewood cabinets and granite countertops, along with a large center island, prep sink, under cabinet lighting, breakfast bar, eat-in area, spacious pantry and sliding doors that lead out to the covered patio. Fall in love with the private master suite with tray ceilings and private access to the back patio, as well as the master bathroom with dual vanities and closets, jetted tub, separate toilet room and heated floors. Finishing the main floor, you will also enjoy the superb den/study, two generous sized bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom, additional half bathroom and a fantastic dropzone area and laundry room attached to the garage. The walk-out lower level of the home is a must-see! Here, you have the perfect spot for entertaining, offering a personal home theatre, impressive custom bar and two additional bedrooms. Not to mention a full bathroom and a hidden workshop. Quality and comfort await you in this luxurious home that also includes a central vac system, Geothermal control, irrigation system, and an oversized three stall garage that offers temperature control, heated floors and floor drainage for maximum convenience. This property is perfect for spending time outside during the warmer months with its beautiful landscaping, built-in gas grill and stone island. Everything you want and more awaits you in this magnificent five bedroom home! Notice the value as soon as you enter, this one of a kind home is one you won’t want to miss!