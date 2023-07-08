**NEW - BASEMENT FINISH IS CURRENTLY BEING ADDED - 2 LOWER LEVEL BEDROOMS, BATHROOM, REC AREA WITH WET BAR** **BATHROOM AND WET BAR FINISH FOR FREE - VALUE OF $15,000++** Welcome to your dream home! This stunning new construction ranch is situated on a peaceful cul-de-sac, offering a serene and private setting for you and your loved ones. With 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this home provides ample space for comfortable living and entertaining. As you enter the home, you'll immediately notice the attention to detail and high-quality craftsmanship throughout boasting coffered 10' ceilings, and stunning electric fireplace . The open-concept living area is perfect for entertaining, featuring a spacious living room, gourmet kitchen with large island and GE Stainless appliances, and a dining area that opens onto a patio overlooking the backyard. The master bedroom is a true retreat, boasting a generously sized walk-in closet and a spa-like en suite bathroom complete with a tiled separate shower, and dual vanities. The two additional bedrooms are equally spacious and offer ample closet space, making this home perfect for families and guests alike. Other notable features of this home include a main floor laundry room, an attached three-car garage, and a full basement with endless potential for customization. And with the convenience of single-level living, you'll enjoy easy access to all areas of the home without any stairs to climb. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to own a brand new home in a peaceful cul-de-sac setting. Contact us today to schedule your private showing and make this dream home yours! This home qualifies for Waterloo's 3-Year 100% Tax Abatement *Price subject to change with additional upgrades throughout construction*