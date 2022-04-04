5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $569,900

This spectacular 2 story stunner located in the desirable Aububon Heights subdivision is a true showstopper! Stepping inside you are greeted with a volume entry with access to beautiful formal dining room and spacious office complete with gorgeous front lawn views. Next you’ll enter the heart of the home- the two-story great room with impressive floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing the natural light to pour in and offering a fantastic view of the backyard. The great room features gorgeous hardwood floors, custom built-ins, plus a dual-sided fireplace. Just opposite is the expansive kitchen, offering plenty of high quality cabinetry, granite countertops, dual ovens, a large center island, and expansive eat-in area. Continuing through the main floor, you will find a laundry room, a 1/2 bath and the most serene primary suite which boasts trey ceilings, a walk-in closet and a luxurious bath complete with a garden view jacuzzi tub, walk-in tiled shower and dual vanities. The upper level of this home offers three spacious bedrooms and a full bath which can be accessed from the hall and attached to one of the bedrooms. The lower level provides room to roam in the most perfect entertaining space, complete with a large guest bedroom and attached bath, huge family room/theater, an awesome wet bar plus dining area and two bonus rooms currently being used as a game room and gym. The exterior of the home has been beautifully maintained and offers lovely landscaping, a covered front porch, oversized three stall garage, a deck off the back and lots of mature privacy trees. This spectacular offering is luxury at it's best with added features like Sonos Surround Sound System, central vac, brick and cement board siding and over 4600 finished square feet. Situated on a corner lot, walking distance from the Cedar Valley Trails and Prairie Grove Park, this one won't last long. Call for a private showing and make your happily ever after start today.