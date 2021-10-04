5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $449,900

Old-world charm meets high-end remodeled finishes! This highly renovated, beautiful two-story home, situated across from Irv Warren Golf Course, has no surface untouched! Offering five bedrooms with a great master suite, four bathrooms, a freshly updated kitchen, and tons of living space. Step inside to see the timeless beauty of this home with its amazing grand foyer that opens to the beautiful sunroom with french doors making the perfect space for entertaining. The kitchen will blow you away with its stunning granite countertops, updated cabinetry, double ovens, a paneled professional-grade refrigerator, breakfast nook, and a fantastic center cooking island. The kitchen opens wide to a great family room with a fireplace. Also off the kitchen, you have easy access to the formal dining room that boasts plenty of light and an elegant feel with its design. This main floor also includes a half bathroom, laundry room, and an amazing formal gathering space. Head to the second floor to find the expansive master suite that comes complete with lit tray ceilings, a built-in fireplace, and gorgeous surrounding windows. The master bathroom features a tiled shower, a separate jacuzzi tub, and a vanity with great counter space. This floor also includes two additional bedrooms with excellent closet space as well as an office space and a full bathroom. The third floor is sure to surprise with an additional bedroom and the perfect work-from-home space. Head to the lower level to find even more living space. The lower level features an amazing entertainment area with a large bar with stool seating as well as an entertainment center making movie nights even greater. This home also includes a detached oversized three-stall garage, a gorgeous private back patio, and a distinguished yet appealing exterior. Schedule a showing today!