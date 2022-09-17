This is your chance at a nearly new built home without new construction pricing! Located in the highly desirable Audubon Heights, this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is just what your family has been looking for. The main level features luxury plank floors throughout the main areas, LG Viaterra quartz countertops in the kitchen, upgraded cabinetry, as well as three bedrooms including a master suite. The lower level has been finished with a large family room, 2 bedrooms, and a third bathroom. Outside you will love taking in the views of the rolling crop fields behind you, giving you loads of privacy and a perfect sunrise every morning. Finally, don't forget about Waterloo's tax abatement. This home will have reduced property taxes until the fall of 2024!
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $409,900
