5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $325,000

Cedar Falls schools! Sharp 5 bedroom farmhouse located on a large secluded .73 acre lot. The main floor has hardwood floors throughout and features an eat in kitchen with breakfast nook, formal dining area, a sizeable living room, a large bedroom with an expansive closet, updated 1/2 bath and a custom built mudroom that has all the room for coats, shoes and backpacks. The best feature on the main level is the huge sunroom lined with windows and provides an awesome extra living space that includes a cozy fireplace. Upstairs you will find 4 more bedrooms and an additional bathroom. There is also a master suite with adjoining bathroom and plenty of closet space. As a bonus there is attic space that could be turned into more living space or it can also provide extra storage! Downstairs is partially finished and is a great spot for a kid's area or game room. This is also a perfect spot for a guest bedroom (non-conforming). Outside is a beautiful backyard that is wide ranging and features a gazebo with electricity, patio area, amazing sweeping garden and fruit trees including apple, peach and apricot! The oversized double garage has 2 levels which provides ample space for all your storage needs! This home includes a 2nd parcel of land #891317402007