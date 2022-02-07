Don't let this one pass you by!! TILED SHOWERS, HEATED FLOOR in MASTER BATHROOM, SUNROOM, plus a THREE STALL HEATED AND COOLED GARAGE with SHOP AREA and KITCHENETTE! Stay Tuned! **This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 2/13/2022**
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $300,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mason City men charged in early Sunday shooting near the intersection of College and West 22nd streets.
The alleged shooter dropped his cell phone at the scene and later went to police in an attempt to retrieve it.
WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman who bought guns that were later linked to two shootings and whose car was found stuck in a snowbank after a third …
DES MOINES — Eight Iowa school districts including Waterloo and Denver are violating a judicial order by not reinstating face mask requirement…
26-year-old charged with gun possession, assault of officer for Friday night incident in 200 block of Brookeridge Drive.
Prosecutors have dropped weapons charges against a Waterloo man accused of tossing a handgun from a vehicle following a fatal 2018 shooting.
Cedar Falls police are investigating overnight gunfire in a residential neighborhood.
WATERLOO — New basketball courts ringed by a roller skating rink, a large splash pad, an inclusive playground and a sculpture garden spotlight…
DENVER – Stacy and Justin Baas were happy campers when they purchased two iconic Airstreams.
WATERLOO — Prosecutors have added charges against Waterloo teen in an August robbery that ended when one of his accomplices was shot dead by t…