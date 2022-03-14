 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $289,900

  Updated
Here's your chance to own an elegant and classic home in Waterloo. No cookie cutter style here! Character galore and spacious rooms to fill up with your treasures. Hardwood floors throughout the main and second floors. Virtually staged in the living room, dining room, kitchen and sunroom to give you an idea on what you could envision with furniture and accessories. 5 big bedrooms, 4 baths, large living room with wood fireplace, formal dining room and separate breakfast room off the kitchen. This home features over 3800 finished square footage with all the charm you'd expect from 1925. Great neighborhood and elementary school within walking distance. Updated mechanicals in 2021. And with over a half acre, this corner lot has lots of room to roam. You may just fall in love!

