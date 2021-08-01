5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $269,500

Instantly appealing! This amazing three-story home offers five bedrooms, three bathrooms and is filled with charm and modern updates throughout! As you enter, you’re greeted by a spacious family room that includes a gas burning fireplace. Continuing to the kitchen, that was completely remodeled in 2012, you’ll find ample counter space and a dining area that is sure to please. The large formal dining room is just off the kitchen and leads to the spacious living room that is filled with natural light and includes a second gas fireplace. Conveniently connected is a spacious den with built-in bookcases and original hardwood floors throughout. The upper level features a master bedroom with three closets, along with two more bedrooms, and a full bathroom. As you continue up to the third level, there are two additional bedrooms, along with a half bathroom. Outside, you’ll love the curb appeal this home has with its nicely maintained landscaping, a detached, two car garage, a storage shed, and the driveway which was re-built in 2020. The backyard also offers a spacious, two-level deck, making it perfect for entertaining. This awesome home is a must-see! Act quickly!