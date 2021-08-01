Instantly appealing! This amazing three-story home offers five bedrooms, three bathrooms and is filled with charm and modern updates throughout! As you enter, you’re greeted by a spacious family room that includes a gas burning fireplace. Continuing to the kitchen, that was completely remodeled in 2012, you’ll find ample counter space and a dining area that is sure to please. The large formal dining room is just off the kitchen and leads to the spacious living room that is filled with natural light and includes a second gas fireplace. Conveniently connected is a spacious den with built-in bookcases and original hardwood floors throughout. The upper level features a master bedroom with three closets, along with two more bedrooms, and a full bathroom. As you continue up to the third level, there are two additional bedrooms, along with a half bathroom. Outside, you’ll love the curb appeal this home has with its nicely maintained landscaping, a detached, two car garage, a storage shed, and the driveway which was re-built in 2020. The backyard also offers a spacious, two-level deck, making it perfect for entertaining. This awesome home is a must-see! Act quickly!
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $269,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Just eight months after stepping into a new role created by the city, Toni Babcock, human resources manager for Cedar Falls, is resigning.
- Updated
The Ground Round -- or, rather, a new concept based on the iconic restaurant chain -- is back.
- Updated
Four teens have been charged after they allegedly used a BB gun to hold up a pizza delivery driver Thursday night.
- Updated
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue located Roscoe unconscious inside the smoke-filled home.
I knew it was a serious call when my cell phone, with the William Tell Overture ringtone, went off after 9 at night. It was John, and we talk …
- Updated
The Iowa Board of Medicine has restored full privileges to a Waterloo doctor who was accused of improperly accessing medical records.
October 3, 1980-July 23, 2021
- Updated
An Evansdale man has pleaded to charges that he stole a tanker semi filled with biodiesel and crashed into a home in 2020.
- Updated
"It's been so great to reconnect with people. I mean, I have missed everybody."
- Updated
A day after Oklahoma and Texas officially requested membership in the SEC, the Big 12 and commissioner Bob Bowlsby sent a cease and desist letter to ESPN on Wednesday evening.