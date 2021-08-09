 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $219,900

This spacious ranch built in 2005 offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and lots of living space! On the main level you will find a kitchen with ample counter space perfect for cooking! The kitchen is opened to the dining room and living room. Down the hall is 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including a master suite. The lower level has a large family room perfect for lounging or entertaining, as well as 2 bedrooms and bathroom. This well maintainted ranch is located on a large corner lot with 2 stall attached garage.

